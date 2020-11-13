Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Team for Goo Goo Dolls Cover

Phoebe Bridgers is a woman of her word. After promising last week to record a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” if Trump lost the election, she’s done exactly that.

Teaming with Maggie Rogers, Bridgers shared her cover on Friday. All proceeds from the song will go to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization, which promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country.

Not only were fans clamoring for the release, but Goo Goo Dolls were also as well.

I just want you to know who I am… https://t.co/qz4sVL6yYh — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 6, 2020

Listen to the song below.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/iris" target="_blank">Iris by Phoebe & Maggie</a>

Earlier this week, Bridgers announced that she’s working on an EP (titled Copycat Killer) that will contain orchestral versions of four songs — “Kyoto,” “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite” and “Punisher” — from her Punisher album. That will be out on Nov. 20 on Dead Oceans.

But for now, hearing this tender cover will do.