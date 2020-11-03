News \
Patti Smith Performs ‘People Have the Power’ for Voters in New York City
She was joined by longtime guitarist Lenny Kaye for the impromptu performance
Patti Smith and her longtime guitarist Lenny Kaye serenaded early voters with her apropos 1988 song “‘People Have the Power” in a New York City performance early Tuesday morning.
With New York City being Smith’s home base, many voters standing in line knew the tunes and joined in on the chorus.
A clip of the moment was posted to the Instagram of the Joy To The Polls account, who wrote, “Singing to voters in the streets is so punk! We love @thisispattismith bringing people power to the polls with this impromptu performance in NYC earlier this week. You don’t have to be the Godmother of Punk to surprise and delight voters in long voting lines!”
Finishing the song, Smith entreated, “Don’t forget it, use your voice! Vote!”
Repost @zoe_leonard_studio
Additionally, Smith, masked and in a beanie, posted a photo on Instagram on Monday (Nov. 2) that she and son Jesse voted, adding, “now for a cup of well-earned coffee!”
This is before coffee. Jesse and I Voted. Happy All Saints Day. Now for a cup of well earned coffee!