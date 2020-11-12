New Order’s Bernard Sumner Recovering From COVID-19

You can add New Order’s Bernard Sumner to the growing list of artists who have contracted COVID-19.

In an interview with the Current, Sumner told Morning Show host Jill Riley that he’s recovering from the virus at his home in England. He said that he got the virus three weeks ago

“My voice is a little bit gruff, but I was one of the lucky ones, I didn’t get it too bad,” he said.

However, he said that he still can’t smell anything and felt “really fatigued” from it. He said that he had it for four days, then it went away for four days and when it came back, “it was more severe, but not too bad.”

“It seems like Russian roulette,” he continued. “Like, you can get light symptoms, like me, or it can kill you. It’s crazy.”

“I’m very lucky,” he said.

New Order recently released “Be a Rebel,” their first new song in five years and are the subject of a new podcast that also looks at Joy Division. The band was also slated to tour the U.S. this year with Pet Shop Boys before it was pushed to next year due to COVID.

Watch the full interview below.