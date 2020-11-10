Neil Young’s prolific 2020 continues. On Tuesday night, Young shared “The Losing End (When You’re On),” which hails from his upcoming Archives Vol. II box set.

The live cut of the country rocker was performed with the Santa Monica Flyers at the Roxy in West Hollywood on Sept. 22, 1973. Notably, the song includes future E Street Band member Nils Lofgren on guitar.

Listen to it below.

Last week, Young shared an unheard version of “Powderfinger” from the box set.

Young has spent a lot of 2020 not only releasing unheard tracks, but he’s also been taking on Trump and tech companies and playing a series of livestream shows. Additionally, he’ll be releasing a 50th-anniversary edition of After the Gold Rush.

Young’s Archives Vol. II is out on Nov. 20.