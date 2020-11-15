Watch Metallica Debut New Acoustic Rendition of ‘Blackened’ at Helping Hands Benefit

Yesterday, Metallica treated fans to the All Within My Helping Hands benefit concert and auction. As with most events in 2020, the set was virtual.

The setlist consisted of stripped down versions of Metallica originals “Blackened,” “Creeping Death,” “The Unforgiven,” “Now That We’re Dead,” “Nothing Else Matters” and “All Within My Hands,” as well as covers of Deep Purple’s “When A Blind Man Cries” and Bob Seger’s “Turn The Page.”

For the electric set, Metallica reimagined “Disposable Heroes,” which James Hetfield described as “a heavy song we did acoustic, and we’re doing it heavy the acoustic-version way,” and performed “Wasting My Hate” for the first time since 2011. They also played “For Whom The Bell Tolls”, “Master Of Puppets,” “Enter Sandman” and for the first time, a cover of “The House Of The Rising Sun.”

“We’re super grateful to be a part of this and glad you’re here to witness it and be a part of it as well,” Hetfield said during the livestream. “All your help is very much appreciated. And the fact that we get to play is a big bonus, right? We get to play, we get to employ some people here, we get to help out – it’s a win-win-win everywhere.”

Watch “Blackened” and “Disposable Heroes” below, as well as a preview of the second set. Tickets to the full livestream are available for purchase until Monday here, and proceeds will benefit Metallica’s All Within My Helping Hands charity.