There’s been speculation over when Megan Thee Stallion would be releasing her new album, but that stops now. The rapper, who has had huge singles with her Cardi B collab “WAP,” “Savage,” and last year’s “Hot Girl Summer,” will release her debut album next Friday (Nov. 20).

Titled Good News, Megan previously released Suga, an EP, back in March. The EP featured “Savage,” which was later released as a remix with none other than Beyoncé.

“Hotties , I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post announcing the album Thursday. “Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN”