Martin Gore Announces New EP, Shares ‘Mandrill’

Martin Gore will return with his first new set of solo songs in five years on his upcoming The Third Chimpanzee. The Depeche Mode founding member released “Mandrill” from that collection

The colorful visual that accompanies the song leaves a striking impression.

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” Gore said in a statement. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee.’ It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Gore last released solo material on 2015’s MG.

And he, along with the rest of Depeche Mode, released Spirit in 2017. They also were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last week.

The EP will be released on Jan. 29, 2021. It will be available digitally as well as on CD and a limited-edition 12-inch Azure Blue vinyl, which also includes an art print by Pockets Warhol.

You can preorder The Third Chimpanzee here and hear “Mandrill” below.