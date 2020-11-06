Lou Barlow Covers PAW Patrol Theme Song

Lou Barlow gets it. As any parent of a toddler knows, the one show that your kids will always tune in for is PAW Patrol. The Dinosaur Jr. guitarist clearly understands, or else why would he cover the theme song of the Nickelodeon TV show?

Barlow shared an acoustic take on the show’s theme song, which features a new verse that grovels about going to Target with your young one and being essentially forced to buy them a PAW Patrol toy.

“I sing and play the theme then add my own lyrics (warning, there’s one swear word!) if you’re interested in owning this as a 7″ vinyl e.p. order soon!” Barlow wrote in the video’s description. “otherwise this song and 140+ others (including my new LP) will be available digitally thru December .. my youngest child, Izzy, inspired this video, my wife Adelle and I collaborated on it.. hope you like it.”

See if you agree with that sentiment by checking it out yourself below.