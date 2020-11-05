Lily Allen wants to stop making masturbation, especially amongst women, taboo.

So she’s teamed up with sex toy brand, Womanizer, to not only to kick off the #IMasturabte campaign but also launch her new sex toy collaboration.

“I think the only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak openly and frequently without shame or guilt,” she said on the brand’s website.

And with the recent month-long lockdown that the UK is currently undergoing, Allen thought that the Liberty by Lily Allen would helpful.

“For those who’ve bought the Liberty already, what are your thoughts? If you haven’t, we thought we’d give you a little bit of information about Liberty, just in case you were worried about keeping yourselves entertained during lockdown….” she tweeted.

In an interview, Allen, who been named the company’s Chief Liberation Officer, admitted that she didn’t really masturbate much until her late 20s. “I started buying some sex toys at that point in my life,” she said in an interview with the brand. “And the Womanizer was quite an early introduction to my collection. And I found it actually quite difficult to get myself a place of pleasure until I found toys.”

See more from that interview with Womanizer below.