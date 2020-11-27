Liam Gallagher has just released a new track — his first original music since 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

“All You’re Dreaming Of” is a beautiful piano ballad, classic and emotional, augmented with strings. The tune is Gallagher’s contribution to 2020’s holiday music rotation.

“Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much-needed love and hope,” the ex-Oasis frontman said in a statement. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

The song was co-written by Gallagher and longtime collaborator Simon Aldred and produced by Andrew Wyatt.

Aside from its digital release, “All You’re Dreaming Of” will also be pressed on special vinyl editions including a black 7-inch, a white 12″ that contains the original demo and a red 7-inch, which you can only get through his official shop. Each vinyl will feature star artwork and a unique lyric from the song on its B-side. Preorder your vinyl here.

Gallagher will also be playing a virtual show, Down by the River Thames, that will be livestreamed on Dec. 5. He, along with his whole band, will perform his solo hits as well as selections from the Oasis catalog on a barge that will be floating on the River Thames.

Find out more about the show here.