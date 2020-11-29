Liam Gallagher Performs Festive New Song ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ on The Jonathan Ross Show

It didn’t take long for Liam Gallagher to give his new holiday song “All You’re Dreaming Of” its live debut. The day after releasing his festive tune, the singer-songwriter performed it live on The Jonathan Ross Show with a full backing band, including horns.

“Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much-needed love and hope,” the ex-Oasis frontman said in a statement about the track upon its release. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

Before playing the song, Liam chatted with Ross about the ongoing feud with his brother Noel Gallagher, admitting they’re “both the problem.”

“I think we’re both the problem and the problem is that he thinks he’s not the problem,” he said. “He thinks I’m both the problems. Whereas I’m just a problem. I’m half the problem, whereas I can’t be having him thinking I’m the full problem.”

“He needs to take on some of the problem. The minute he does that we’ll move on,” Liam added. “He needs to own his problem.”

Watch him perform “All You’re Dreaming Of” below.

Liam is prepping a virtual show, Down by the River Thames, that will be livestreamed on Dec. 5. He and his band will perform solo hits and selections from the Oasis catalog on a barge floating on the River Thames. Find out more about the show here.