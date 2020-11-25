i_o, Electronic DJ and Producer, Dies at 30

Garrett Falls Lockhart, better known as electronic DJ and producer i_o, has died at the age of 30.

News of Lockhart’s death appeared on his social media on Tuesday night (Nov. 24), which revealed that he died on Monday (Nov. 23). No cause of death has been reported.

“This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love,” the statement said. “Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared.”

Known in the dance music world for his techno and deep house sound, he recently signed with Armin van Buuren’s Armada Music and on his way to starting his own imprint, Label 444. He has also released music on deadmau5’s mau5trap and Above & Beyond’s Anjunabeats labels.

He collaborated with Grimes’ on her single, “Violence,” from her latest record, Miss Anthropocene that was released earlier this year.

Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron paid tribute to the late producer and DJ.

“I will always remember you as a passionate, and amazingly talented person,” he tweeted. “We are beyond sad to be saying goodbye forever, but we won’t let that take away from the amazing time we had working together. Our hearts go out to your family and loved ones. We will miss you

💔”

