News \

How a Woodstock on Wheels Fizzled Into a Free-Love Failure

Inside 'The Medicine Ball Caravan'

We-Have-Come-For-Your-Daughters-US-Lobby-Card-1971-also-known-as-Medicine-Ball-Caravan-with-B-B-King-Alice-Cooper-The-Youngbloods-8-1606154697
CREDIT: Warner Bros

Tags: Woodstock