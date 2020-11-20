Green Day’s The Network Side Project Has a New EP

Green Day have been the masters of side projects. They have their garage rock project, Foxboro Hot Tubs, and if you can remember far back enough, a new wave outfit called the Network. The latter had been dormant for 15 years until they dropped a new EP titled Trans Am.

The four songs are short, like really short. But they’re a 10-minute precursor to a new album that will be out in a few weeks. The last time this project was active, they released Money Money 2020 in 2003, and an expanded version of that collection a year later.

In an Instagram post, the group promised to release a new album titled Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!

As for this EP, lyrically, it mocks right-wing conspiracy mongers and those who believe in them.

Listen to the EP below.