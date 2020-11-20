New Music \
Green Day’s The Network Side Project Has a New EP
The group had been dormant for 15 years
Green Day have been the masters of side projects. They have their garage rock project, Foxboro Hot Tubs, and if you can remember far back enough, a new wave outfit called the Network. The latter had been dormant for 15 years until they dropped a new EP titled Trans Am.
The four songs are short, like really short. But they’re a 10-minute precursor to a new album that will be out in a few weeks. The last time this project was active, they released Money Money 2020 in 2003, and an expanded version of that collection a year later.
In an Instagram post, the group promised to release a new album titled Money Money 2020 Part II: Told Ya So!
As for this EP, lyrically, it mocks right-wing conspiracy mongers and those who believe in them.
