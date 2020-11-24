Beyoncé leads the nominee list for the 2021 Grammy Awards, earning nine total. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow with six apiece, and Brittany Howard is up for five.

Swift and Lipa earned Album of the Year nods for folklore and Future Nostalgia, respectively. The category’s other nominees are Jhené Aiko (Chilombo), Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 3), Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding), Black Pumas (Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)), Haim (Women in Music Pt. III) and Coldplay (Everyday Life).

The Best Rock Performance category features female artists and bands fronted by female artists: Fiona Apple (“Shameika”), Big Thief (“Not”), Phoebe Bridgers (“Kyoto”), HAIM (“The Steps”), Brittany Howard (“Stay High”) and Grace Potter (“Daylight”).

Nominees for Best Alternative Album are Apple (Fetch the Bolt Cutters), Beck (Hyperspace), Howard (Jaime), Tame Impala (The Slow Rush) and Bridgers (Punisher).

Up for Best Rock Album are the Strokes (The New Abnormal), Potter (Daylight), Sturgill Simpson (Sound and Fury), Fontaines D.C. (A Hero’s Death) and Michael Kiwanuka (Kiwanuka). Up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical are Jack Antonoff, Dan Auerbach, Dave Cobb, Flying Lotus and Andrew Watt.

Nominees for Best Metal Performance are Body Count (“Bum-Rush”), Code Orange (“Underneath”), In This Moment (“The In-Between”), Poppy (“Bloodmoney”) and Power Trip (a live version of “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)).”

Other nomination highlights include Beastie Boys for Best Music Film (Beastie Boys Story) and Flea for Best Spoken Word Album (his book Acid for the Children).

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will host the 63rd annual event, which airs Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 pm EST.

See the full list of nominees below.

Record Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Performance:

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat

Best Rap Performance:

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record — Brandy Clark

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Americana Album:

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album:

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top