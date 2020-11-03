The live music industry has taken a massive hit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there have been attempts at livestreams and outdoor shows, venues have suffered and are at risk of closing permanently.

However, a new study from Germany suggests that indoor concert events may have a “low to very low” impact on spreading COVID-19. But that’s only if organizers do the following — put in adequate ventilation, follow “strict hygiene protocols” and limit the number of people who can attend.

“There is no argument for not having such a concert,” Dr. Michael Gekle, part of the team at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg who conducted the study, told the New York Times. “The risk of getting infected is very low.”

In an experiment that took place in August, German researchers had pop singer Tim Bendzko perform in front of 1,400 mask-wearing people at Leipzig’s Quarterback Immobilien Arena, the Times reported. The Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg team monitored the volunteers while putting them through different live show scenarios and seating arrangements. They also used fog machines to analyze airflow and fluorescent-dyed hand disinfectants to observe contact.

This is only the start of the research, but there are other similar studies that are taking place in other countries around the world, also looking for a safer way to open life to all types of nightlife.