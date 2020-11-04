Last week, it was announced that Dave Chappelle would host Saturday Night Live this week, but there wasn’t a musical guest…until now.

Foo Fighters will be joining Chappelle this week on SNL, the show announced on Wednesday.

It was supposed to be a busy year for Dave Grohl and company. Grohl told Bill Simmons earlier this year that the band’s album was done and that he planned on releasing a documentary as well. Foo Fighters were slated to hit the road for a string of dates in support of their 25th anniversary, however, the pandemic changed those plans. Grohl reflected on the band’s anniversary in July and being Nirvana’s “fifth drummer.”

Last week, the band shared a goofy spoof commercial mocking Dave Grohl’s addiction to coffee and they also appeared at a virtual show in support of Joe Biden, performing “Times Like These.” They also released the Live on the Radio 1996 EP last month. The release followed the launch of the band’s People of Rock and Roll digital zine. And don’t forget that Grohl is in an ongoing musical battle with drumming prodigy, Nandi Bushell.

Tune in this Saturday night to see Chappelle and the Foos at 11:30 pm EST/8:30 pm PST. Watch a promo below.