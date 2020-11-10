Foo Fighters Share ‘Meaningful’ Video for ‘Shame Shame’

Days after debuting “Shame Shame” on Saturday Night Live, the Foo Fighters have dropped a powerful video for the new single off their upcoming LP, Medicine at Midnight.

Directed by Paola Kudacki, the monochrome video takes Dave Grohl to a barren field as a storm brews. Not only do we see a lot of bleak imagery, Grohl also taps into his modern dance skills with model and dancer Sofia Boutella to depict “an interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted Grohl since his childhood days,” says a release.

“#ShameShame is a very meaningful song and it’s a very meaningful visual – different than anything we’ve ever done before,” the band tweeted.

But that’s not all the band is sharing today. They’ve also announced that they’re doing a livestreamed show at the Roxy on Nov. 14 at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can find out more about tickets here. A portion of the show’s proceeds will be going to Sweet Relief, which is helping music industry workers who have been struggling due to the global pandemic.

And to cap off your day in Foo news, the New York Times did a combined feature with Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell to talk about their ongoing drum battle.

“At first I thought, ‘I’m not going to hit her with something too complicated, because I want this to be fun,’” he told NYT. “I’m not a technical drummer; I am a backyard keg-party, garage jam-band drummer, and that’s the way it is.”

The two also discussed potentially working on a song together and having Bushell play a Foo Fighters show when the band is allowed to tour the UK again

“But it has to be at the end of the set because you’re going to steal the show,” Grohl said.