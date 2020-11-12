Flaming Lips Announce First-Ever ‘Space Bubble’ Concert

For the last few years, Wayne Coyne has been bringing out his signature bubble during shows, singing inside the globe as fans pass him around the audience.

And now with musicians wanting to get back to performing for a live audience despite the pandemic, concertgoers will finally have the chance to not only see a show live but also do it in within their own bubbles.

On Dec. 11, the Flaming Lips will be putting on the world’s first-ever “Space Bubble” live concert. It will take place at The Criterion in the band’s hometown of Oklahoma City.

“Ok… so.. tickets go on sale tomorrow.. for the purchase of one space bubble spot you can have ONE: HuMAN or TWO:HuMANS or ( up to ) THREE HuMANS.. so.. You and one friend or You and Two friends .. or .. can just be you.. I will be posting ANSWERS to ALL your questions soooooon…,” Coyne posted on Instagram.

Tickets will go on sale at 10AM CT tomorrow (Nov. 13), which you can get here.

Along with the announcement, the Flaming Lips also shared a live video for their track, “Brother Eye,” off their latest release, American Head.

Watch the video below, and check out our interview with Coyne here.