Eddie Vedder Will Perform Two New Songs at Venture Into Cures Benefit

Eddie Vedder and his wife Jill will be joined by celeb friends for Venture Into Cures, a one-hour virtual event that will see the Pearl Jam frontman perform two new songs — “Matter of Time” and a new version of “Say Hi” — inspired by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic connective tissue disorder.

The Vedders co-founded the EB Research Partnership, whose mission to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa will be supported by the Nov. 18 benefit.

Joining them will be Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Gaten Matarazzo, Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, Adam Sandler and Renée Zellweger, and musical performances by Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb’ Mo’, Lukas, Micah and Willie Nelson.

“Ed and I are incredibly grateful to everyone joining us for Venture Into Cures,” Jill Vedder said in a statement. “Every day kids with EB and their families face astonishing challenges — this event will give people a glimpse into their world. EBRP’s mission is to find a cure for EB, and this event will help bring us one step closer to making that mission a reality by adding momentum to the work being done.”

Jill Vedder has a childhood friend, Ryan Fullmer, whose son was born with EB. Together the Vedders and Fullmer family founded Heal EB, which merged with another foundation in 2014 to create the EB Research Partnership.

Venture Into Cures will stream globally for free here, at the Pearl Jam website and other online outlets.

Vedder, in the video below, calls the disease “about the most insane skin disorder you can imagine.”