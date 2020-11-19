Eddie Vedder Shares New Solo Songs, ‘Matter of Time’ and ‘Say Hi’

Eddie Vedder delivered two new powerful songs during his Venture Into Cures benefit event last night.

As previously reported, “Matter of Time” and “Say Hi” are tunes that were inspired by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a rare genetic connective tissue disorder.

“Say Hi” is an oft-sought after live favorite now officially available for the first time.

“Matter of Time” is a moving piano-and-vocals ballad that Vedder dedicates to all people who live with EB.

And while “Matter of Time” was a song for everyone with EB, “Say Hi” is dedicated to Eli Meyer, “a brave 6-year-old afflicted with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.”

Poignant lyrics include, “with all our imperfections / your light shines through in all directions/ cutting through.”

The acoustic guitar-rendered tune was inspired by #ComeSayHi, an initiative that Meyer’s siblings started to spread more awareness about the health condition.

“Ed and I are incredibly grateful to everyone joining us for Venture Into Cures,” Jill Vedder, who co-founded EB Research Partnership with Eddie, said in a statement. “Every day kids with EB and their families face astonishing challenges — this event will give people a glimpse into their world. EBRP’s mission is to find a cure for EB, and this event will help bring us one step closer to making that mission a reality by adding momentum to the work being done.”

Vedder is releasing a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl containing both songs that will benefit EBRP. You can preorder the vinyl here or a limited-edition poster here.

And you missed the Venture Into Cures virtual event, you can watch the whole show here.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam released Gigaton, their first album in nearly seven years. You can read our review of it here.