Dolly Parton Helped Fund Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Research
Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which worked on Moderna's vaccine trial and clinical research
Following the good news that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is showing more than 94% effectiveness, it’s now been revealed that Dolly Parton had a hand in making it all happen.
In April, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s research and work on COVID-19 and vaccines, which included trials and research of Moderna’s vaccine. The New England Journal of Medicine announced Moderna vaccine results, and the Dolly Parton Covid-19 Research Fund was listed as one of the supporters.
Parton’s donation was made in honor of her friend Dr. Naji Abumradm, who is a professor of surgery there.
“[Abumrad] informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” she posted on Instagram following the donation.
Parton has been a longtime philanthropist through her Dollywood Foundation.