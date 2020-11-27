DJ Politik and Maxine Ashley Headline Next Week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream

Although this was a a bit of a short week on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream due to the holiday, we’re back with a full barrage of live entertainment for your viewing pleasure next week.

Aside from catching up on the last couple weeks of streaming while you finish your leftovers, Monday kicks things off with what’s sure to be a lively evening with DJ Politik, and then the next day we’re hosting Los Angeles pop rockers Iglu & Hartly. Following that will be a set from GRAMMY winner and Fenty model Maxine Ashley on Wednesday, and then we’ll finish the week up with Animalweapon and VNCCII. Oh, and Saturday will feature a very special episode of Kat Calls with Valentino Khan and Alison Wonderland, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Check our Twitter and Instagram for more details as they become available, and feel free to use the Twitch subscription you get free with Amazon Prime for the best viewing experience. We’ll see you at twitch.tv/spinmag at the showtimes below.