Deftones Drop Mike Shinoda’s Remix of ‘Passenger’

Deftones released “Passenger,” remixed by Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, today (Nov. 13). The new track is off their upcoming remix album, Black Stallion, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of White Pony.

It’s due out on Dec. 11.

“The record’s just been mastered, and it’s fucking brilliant,” Chino Moreno told SPIN. “It could have been a little self-indulgent — it’s a record based off another record that people already like, so it would easy to fuck up. Our initial idea was to have DJ Shadow remix the whole record. He said he would love to do a song, so he did a remix of ‘Digital Bath.’ The majority of the people we reached out to came back with excitement: ‘Oh, I love this song. Can I do this song?’ The record is sequenced exactly like White Pony, so it kind of takes you on a journey in the same way but completely flipped upside-down.”

In September, the Deftones released Ohms, their first album in four years, as well as the single, “Genesis.”

They previously released Purity Ring’s remix of “Knife Prty.”

You can catch the video for the Deftones’ “Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix) tonight at 9PM PST/12:12AM EST. See the clip below.