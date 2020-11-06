Dave Grohl ‘Calls It’ Against Dave Chappelle’s Wishes in SNL Promo

With all eyes on the presidential election results, a welcome distraction will be this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Earlier this week, Foo Fighters were announced as the musical guest, joining host Dave Chappelle on the episode.

In the teaser, Dave Grohl threatens to “call it…” but it’s not what you think.

“You know what Dave? I’m going to call it,” Grohl tells Chappelle.

After a brief back and forth, Grohl finally calls what he intended to call: “Best show ever!”

We’ll see if that’s the case, but the Foos have been teasing a bunch of new material with the hashtag “#lpx.” So we’ll find out what that means sometime soon.

Saturday Night Live will air tomorrow night at 11:30 pm EST/8:30 pm PST

Check out the promo below.