Dashboard Confessional, Julien Baker and VÉRITÉ are some of the artists who have contributed tunes for this year’s set of new holiday singles for Spotify’s ever-growing playlist.

Going into its third year, Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection sees Dashboard Confessional taking on Elvis Presley’s infamous “Blue Christmas.”

“I’ve always loved Christmas songs and I’ve always loved Elvis,” Dashboard Confessional said in a statement. “What better choice could I have made for our Spotify Single than ‘Blue Christmas’. We delved into some seriously dreamy territory for our take on this classic Christmas song.”

Meanwhile, Baker put her twist on “A Dreamer’s Holiday” — a ’40s track that was recorded by both Perry Como and Buddy Clark.

“I chose ‘Dreamers Holiday’ because I found it incredibly unique as far as holiday songs are concerned,” Baker said. “It’s a very understated song — both lyrically and musically; while it’s technically about a ‘holiday’, it doesn’t directly reference any specific holiday theme, it leaves the lyrics a bit more open-ended. It’s the same way with the music— the chord structure is complicated but surprisingly timeless to me even though the song itself is over 70 years old. It’s the kind of song whose arrangement can be re-imagined so many times, and I love the feeling of sonic potential a single like that gives me.”

As for VÉRITÉ, she opted out of covering a classic. Instead, she shared an original track for the “brokenhearted” called “Blackout Christmas.”

“’Blackout Christmas’ is a song for the broken-hearted this holiday season,” VÉRITÉ, aka Kelsey Regina Byrne, said in a statement. “Plainly, it’s about getting blackout drunk and being sad while missing someone. I feel like it’s a sentiment we can all identify with. I hope it makes you cry & brings you some comfort that you’re not alone.”

Other artists include Camilo, Jazmine Sullivan, Black Pumas, Sasha Sloan, Ruston Kelly, Ryan Hurd, Patrick Droney, Betty Who and Vistas.

Listen to the new holiday additions as well as the rest of the covers on Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection below.