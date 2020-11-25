News \

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen to Perform on SNL

Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig will host final three episodes of 2020

CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

