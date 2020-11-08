Bones Hillman, Midnight Oil Bassist, Dies at 62

Bones Hillman, the longtime time bassist of Australian rock band Midnight Oil, has died at the age of 62. The band announced the news on their social media channels, saying that Hillman died on Saturday after a battle with cancer at his home in Milwaukee.

Born Wayne Stevens in 1958, Hillman joined Midnight Oil in 1987 after playing in various other bands and was a member until his death.

We’re grieving the loss of our brother Bones Hillman, who has passed away at his home in Milwaukee today after a cancer… Posted by Midnight Oil on Saturday, November 7, 2020

Recently, Midnight Oil released “Gadigal Land,” which hailed from The Makarrata Project, their first new collection in nearly two decades.