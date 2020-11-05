Gorillaz have released their latest Song Machine offering. This time, they have teamed up with Beck on the track, “The Valley of the Pagans.”

From the top of the track, you’ll immediately hear Beck’s flair on the melody. Unfortunately, we don’t get Beck in animated form. Instead, we see him on a video call singing his verse the chorus as the Gorillaz speed through Los Angeles as if on a high-speed chase in Grand Theft Auto style, speeding by such landmarks at the Griffith Observatory.

Gorillaz kicked off the Song Machine project in January with "Momentary Bliss" with slowthai and Slaves. Since the launch of the project, they have released "Désolé," "Aires," which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "How Far," "Friday 13th," "PAC-MAN," "Strange Timez" and "The Pink Phantom."

They have also released The Gorillaz Almanac in October, which celebrates 20 years of the band’s visual history. Gorillaz have also announced that there’s a movie in the works to coincide with the second season of Song Machine.