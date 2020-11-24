For fans of Scottish indie duo Arab Strap, today brings arguably the best news since the group reunited in 2016. The band will release their seventh studio album (and first since 2005’s The Last Romance), As Days Get Dark on March 5, 2021 via Rock Action Records.

“It’s about hopelessness and darkness,” the band’s Aidan Moffat said in a statement of the album. “But in a fun way.”

The announcement comes alongside the release of the new single, “Compersion Pt. 1″ and the speculative announcement of a Fall 2021 tour throughout the UK (assuming things are open again by then, which is starting to seem more and more like a fantasy in its own right).

Of “Compersion Pt. 1,” Moffat says that it “depicts a quest to find the ever-elusive unicorn; to bond fluidly – and safely! – with the like-minded and adventurous, in the comforting arms of an anonymous hotel … and the stark realisation that you never really wanted it.”

Regardless of whether or not you’ll be able to see Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton perform live or not next year, you can check out the new track below.