Ani DiFranco will release an album in early 2021 that she hopes will bring people optimism and hope.

Her upcoming LP, Revolutionary Love, follows her 2019 memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream. Many of the songs were written while DiFranco was on her way back home to New Orleans in February. With the global pandemic looming over everyone since then, the album has personal and universal themes meant to inspire.

“I felt very strongly that I needed a horse to ride to try to help get out the vote—to get people inspired and get them believing in democracy, believing in each other and in themselves,” DiFranco said I’m a statement.

She also released the title track of the new LP, which is a seven-minute melodic message to encourage love and compassion. “It’s about carrying the energy of love and compassion into the center of our social movements and making it the driving force. It’s about finding it within ourselves to stay curious about our opponents instead of shutting down,” she said.

Revolutionary Love releases on Jan. 29, 2021, via her Righteous Babe Records label. Preorder the album here, and hear the title track below.