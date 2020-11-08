Musicians React to Alex Trebek’s Death: ‘A Wonderful, Kind Soul’

Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away early this morning after a battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. The show’s Twitter account confirmed his death, noting that he died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. He was 80 years old.

As soon as the tragic news broke, musicians took to social media to pay their respects and share personal stories and memories of Trebek’s 37-season tenure on the game show.

“I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio,” John Legend recalled. “I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.”

“Alex Trebek, Rest In Peace. A wonderful, kind soul. You will be missed,” Gene Simmons tweeted, sharing a Halloween video where Trebek dresses up like a member of KISS.

“true story: when we were originally crafting ‘a few words for the firing squad’ off RTJ4 we were going to make it a sequel to ‘jeopardy’ from RTJ2 and call it ‘final jeopardy,’ Run The Jewels’ El-P divulged. “we reached out to alex trebeks people and tried to get him on the jam but couldn’t make it happen.”

El-P shared a separate tweet expressing what Trebek meant to him, personally. “to me Alex represented a calm joy of knowledge and it’s pursuit,” he wrote. “he had a gentlemanly demeanor and seemingly kind soul and used intelligence playfully and encouragingly. sad to see him go and hope he rests peacefully.”

See all these reactions and more below.

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek, Rest In Peace. A wonderful, kind soul. You will be missed 😞. https://t.co/t91YaoxW6a — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 8, 2020

true story: when we were originally crafting “a few words for the firing squad” off RTJ4 we were going to make it a sequel to “jeopardy” from RTJ2 and call it “final jeopardy”. we reached out to alex trebeks people and tried to get him on the jam but couldn’t make it happen. — el-p (@therealelp) November 8, 2020

to me Alex represented a calm joy of knowledge and it’s pursuit. he had a gentlemanly demeanor and seemingly kind soul and used intelligence playfully and encouragingly. sad to see him go and hope he rests peacefully. — el-p (@therealelp) November 8, 2020

Thank you Alex ;( https://t.co/QBYK2Bowae — Marissa Nadler (@marissanadler) November 8, 2020

Rip Alex Trebek. What a legend — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) November 8, 2020

My favorite Alex Trebek moment 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/M7yYhlzm57 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 8, 2020