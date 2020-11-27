New Music \

Alanis Morissette Reimagines John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

She gives a glimpse into both her and her bandmates' family lives in the cover's new video

Alanis Morissette's 'Happy XMAS (War is Over)' cover
CREDIT: Alanis Morissette

