Now that Thanksgiving is over, Alanis Morissette is getting into the Christmas spirit by sharing her version of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

The new version stays true to the original including the iconic Lennon-Ono bedroom scene. But in Morissette’s version, you see her cuddled up with her family. The visual also includes clips of her bandmates and their families.

“It is an honor to cover this heartwarming song. The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings,” Morissette said in a statement. “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end. 🙂 xoxoxo.”

While her tour with Garbage and Liz Phair has been pushed to 2021, Morissette has been busy with the release of her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. She released “Smiling,” “Diagnosis” and “Reckoning” as singles from the set. She also shared a performance of “Ironic” from an upcoming concert film to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jagged Little Pill.

And in October, she and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen on an episode of Apple Music Hits’ Alanis Radio.