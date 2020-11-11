AC/DC’s new album, POWER UP, is out this Friday. Giving fans one last taste before the real thing is released, the band shared “Realize,” another muscular rocker.

In three-and-a-half minutes, it sounds like, well, AC/DC. The balls-to-the-wall rocker features Angus Young’s monster chords and the band’s tight rhythm section, allowing Brian Johnson’s voice to shine.

Listen to the song below.

Previously, AC/DC shared audio and a video for “Shot in the Dark,” a powerful return to form for the group.

POWER UP welcomes Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams back into the lineup with guitarist Angus Young’s nephew Stevie Young replacing his late uncle Malcolm Young. The album is out this Friday, Nov. 13. The album was produced by Brendan O’Brien.