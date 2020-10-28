Zappa Trailer Previews Eclectic Musician’s Upcoming Documentary

ZAPPA, the forthcoming documentary about eclectic musical legend Frank Zappa, released its first trailer today (Oct. 28), ahead of the film’s video-on-demand release date of Nov. 27.

Directed by actor/filmmaker Alex Winter (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Lost Boys) the doc offers “unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage,” according to a statement from Magnolia Pictures, which is releasing the film. “ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time.”

Zappa family members Ahmet Zappa is a producer, and footage includes Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington and others.

Watch the trailer below.

The doc has a special one-night-only theatrical event on Nov. 23.