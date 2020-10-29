Elvis Costello has a new album that’s out tomorrow (Oct. 30). He dropped by Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his new album Hey Clockface, his upcoming Armed Forces box set and to chat with the host about how his 2020 was thwarted due to the pandemic.

Costello was supposed to unveil a musical adaptation of A Face in the Crowd that would have opened in New York this year. From that, the singer-songwriter performed a spoken-word portion of that play, which as you can see below, takes aim at a populist egomaniac that could be construed as being similar to someone familiar.

As for the musical portion, Costello performed “Party Girl” from Armed Forces and Hey Clockface’s title track remotely and also featured Late Show musical director Jon Batiste.

You can see both performances below.