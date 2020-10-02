At-home workouts may not always be motivating, but Wallows’ new single and video prove otherwise.

The L.A. alt-rock trio dropped their latest single, “Virtual Aerobics,” on Friday as the second off their upcoming Remote EP. The uptempo track, produced by John DeBold, Sachi Diserafino, and Wallows themselves, hears the guys take a simple piano riff and build a melodic and poppy rock tune over it, perfect for any quarantine workout.

And its video, choreographed by Pony Sweat’s Emilia Richeson-Valiente, has the guys partaking in their own “Virtual Aerobics.” The “Wii Fit” vibes certainly help.

“Virtual Aerobics” track is Wallows’ latest since September’s “Nobody Gets Me (Like You),” while their new project will be the group’s third EP and fourth project, following the 2019 debut Nothing Happens.

Check out the guys’ latest video below. Remote drops Oct. 23 via Atlantic Records.