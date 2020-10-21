Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone Are Back Together on ‘Spicy’

After going quintuple platinum on 2018’s “Psycho,” Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone reunited for “Spicy.” The song appears on the former’s new album, the aptly titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, out Friday on Atlantic.

Whenever clubs reopen, expect to hear this catchy, bouncy track blaring through sound systems.

“I keep talking about this new album being all about frequencies. I carefully chose each person that’s on this album based on how each song needed that person’s specific frequency. You know, that magic that only that person could bring to the song,” Ty said in a statement. “And ‘Spicy’ was no different. This song needed Post’s frequency. Plus, we were overdue for another hit after “Psycho.” I’m just grateful that he lent his frequency to this song because we DEFINITELY got another one on our hands. Shout out to my brother Posty!”

“Psycho” follows the record’s previously issued tracks “Expensive” (featuring Nicki Minaj), “Ego Death” (with Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex) and “By Yourself” (with Mustard and Jhene Aiko). Ty also appeared on SZA’s September single “Hit Different.”

Listen to the song below: