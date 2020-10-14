Ty Dolla $ign Announces New Album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

After sharing new music and teasing activity, feature king Ty Dolla $ign will release his third album, the aptly-titled Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, on Oct. 23 via Atlantic.

A new song titled “By Yourself” will feature Jhene Aiko and DJ Mustard. It follows “Ego Death” that featured Kanye West, fka Twigs and Skrillex, and more recently, “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj. He also appeared on SZA’s “Hit Different” as well.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible. Many people have said that when you see a song that says, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree,” he said in a statement.

Continuing, Dolla $ign explained:

Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs. I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.

