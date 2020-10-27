News \
Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Ferrell Highlight David Bowie Tribute Concert Livestream
Gavin Rossdale, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott will also appear
David Bowie would have been 74 on Jan. 8. In honor of his birthday, an all-star tribute concert honoring the Thin White Duke called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! will take place with Trent Reznor and Billy Corgan highlighting the artists performing on that livestream.
Also appearing are Perry Ferrell, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Elliott, Ian Asbury among many more. The group of artists will cover and reinterpret songs from Bowie’s vast catalog.
View this post on Instagram
A Bowie Celebration: Just for one day! brings together dozens of Bowie alumni band members spanning Bowie’s career from his 1969 self-titled album to his final album, Blackstar , along with many of the world’s most famous voices for a very special experience with performances from William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winning rocker Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom ), and many more to be announced. Alumni members of Bowie’s bands from throughout his career will join the event including David’s final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell Gerry Leonard and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie’s long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more coming soon will collaborate with Garson’s special guest vocalists for a setlist of some of Bowie’s most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep cut Bowie gems. Tickets are on sale now at link in bio with early-bird pricing offered through Sunday, November 1. A variety of VIP ticket bundles are available offering fans a variety of exclusive opportunities and merchandise including everything from access to private rehearsals to access to pre-show soundcheck and an after-show Q&A with members of the band. #abowiecelebration #bowiealumni #davidbowie #davidbowieforever #bowieforever #bowie2021 #JustForOneDay
The show is being put together by longtime Bowie collaborator Mike Garson and the house band will be comprised of members of Bowie’s final touring band.
“What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres. We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before,” Garson said in a statement.
Tickets for the “Just For One Day!” are now on sale, with $20 early-bird prices available through Nov. 1.