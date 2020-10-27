Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Ferrell Highlight David Bowie Tribute Concert Livestream

David Bowie would have been 74 on Jan. 8. In honor of his birthday, an all-star tribute concert honoring the Thin White Duke called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! will take place with Trent Reznor and Billy Corgan highlighting the artists performing on that livestream.

Also appearing are Perry Ferrell, Gavin Rossdale, Joe Elliott, Ian Asbury among many more. The group of artists will cover and reinterpret songs from Bowie’s vast catalog.

The show is being put together by longtime Bowie collaborator Mike Garson and the house band will be comprised of members of Bowie’s final touring band.

“What we’re planning is an amazing show with the most talented musicians from every period of David’s career, as well as phenomenal artists from many different genres. We’ll hear different interpretations of David’s songs; some with totally new arrangements that have never been heard before,” Garson said in a statement.

Tickets for the “Just For One Day!” are now on sale, with $20 early-bird prices available through Nov. 1.