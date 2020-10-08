Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Share Snippet From Mank Soundtrack

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross recently won an Emmy for their work on Watchmen, inching closer to coveted EGOT status. Despite needing a Tony to hit the awards grand slam, the duo has been busy scoring films — including today’s announcement for the upcoming Mank film.

Though the news was announced in December, now you can hear what they’ve cooked up.

“Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen,” he said.

You heard the guy, give it a listen!

Thankfully, I’ve spent most of 2020 immersed in working on this incredible film. Here’s a first look / listen. https://t.co/5W23a366sM — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) October 8, 2020

The film is directed by longtime collaborator David Fincher and is about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman. Mank will be released in theaters in November before moving to Netflix Dec. 4 on Netflix.