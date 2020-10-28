Tom Morello to Release New EP Comandante This Week

Tom Morello has been making the most of his time in quarantine. Despite Rage Against the Machine’s ballyhooed reunion tour being postponed, Morello has remained active, whether he’s releasing a new book, endorsing 10-year-old phenom Nandi Bushell, or teaming up for a new song titled “Stand Up.“

Today, Morello announced that he’s releasing a new five-song EP this Friday.

Titled Comandante, the collection will feature Slash on a song with another dedicated to Eddie Van Halen. Presumably “Voodoo Child” will be Morello’s take on the Jimi Hendrix classic.

THIS FRIDAY: My new EP entitled COMANDANTE out everywhere –

1. Voodoo Child

2. Interstate 80 (feat. @Slash)

3. Secretariat (For EVH)

4. Suburban Guerrilla

5. Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost pic.twitter.com/9qvuj4XT8w — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 28, 2020

As for Rage Against the Machine, the band shared a 1999 live album from Mexico City, which you can hear below.