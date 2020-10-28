News \
Tom Morello to Release New EP Comandante This Week
It features Slash and a song dedicated to Eddie Van Halen
Tom Morello has been making the most of his time in quarantine. Despite Rage Against the Machine’s ballyhooed reunion tour being postponed, Morello has remained active, whether he’s releasing a new book, endorsing 10-year-old phenom Nandi Bushell, or teaming up for a new song titled “Stand Up.“
Today, Morello announced that he’s releasing a new five-song EP this Friday.
Titled Comandante, the collection will feature Slash on a song with another dedicated to Eddie Van Halen. Presumably “Voodoo Child” will be Morello’s take on the Jimi Hendrix classic.
As for Rage Against the Machine, the band shared a 1999 live album from Mexico City, which you can hear below.