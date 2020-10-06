The White Stripes Prep Greatest Hits Collection

The White Stripes haven’t been a band for nearly a decade, which means that a greatest-hits set is long overdue…and now finally its way.

Simply titled The White Stripes Greatest Hits, the collection will be released on Dec. 4 through Jack White’s Third Man Records and Columbia. The 26-song set will feature 26 previously released songs that span’s the group’s decade-and-a-half career.

A deluxe edition of the set (that includes a variant color vinyl) will be released as the latest Third Man Vault package and will include a bonus third vinyl of largely overlooked, previously scattered B-sides. That collection will also feature three Rob Jones silk-screen prints and a White Stripes-themed set of magnetic poetry.

From that set, the group has released a ripping live version of “Ball and Biscuit” that was recorded on Oct. 22, 2003 in Tokyo, which you can see below.

The White Stripes’ Greatest Hits is out on Dec. 4. Preorder it here and the deluxe edition here.