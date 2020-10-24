The War on Drugs Debut New Song ‘Ocean of Darkness’ on Fallon

The War on Drugs debuted a new song called “Ocean of Darkness” while performing virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night. It marks the band’s first new music since 2017’s A Deeper Understanding.

Prior to unveiling the song, the band had hinted at working on a new album; however, no details have been revealed. Watch the War on Drugs perform “Ocean of Darkness” below.

Though we’re unsure when to expect the follow-up to A Deeper Understanding, the War on Drugs is prepping an aptly titled live album called Live Drugs. The 10-track record is a collection of live tracks from over the years and will be released on singer Adam Granduciel’s label, Super High Quality Records.

“​As a bandleader, I always want to know where a song can go,​” Granduciel said in a statement. “​Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever​.”

“​It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live,” he continued. “Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.​”

Live Drugs is out on Nov. 20. Preorder your copy here.