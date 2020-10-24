News \
The War on Drugs Debut New Song ‘Ocean of Darkness’ on Fallon
It's the band's first new music since 2017
The War on Drugs debuted a new song called “Ocean of Darkness” while performing virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night. It marks the band’s first new music since 2017’s A Deeper Understanding.
Prior to unveiling the song, the band had hinted at working on a new album; however, no details have been revealed. Watch the War on Drugs perform “Ocean of Darkness” below.
Though we’re unsure when to expect the follow-up to A Deeper Understanding, the War on Drugs is prepping an aptly titled live album called Live Drugs. The 10-track record is a collection of live tracks from over the years and will be released on singer Adam Granduciel’s label, Super High Quality Records.
“As a bandleader, I always want to know where a song can go,” Granduciel said in a statement. “Even though we’ve recorded it, mastered it, put it out, and been touring on it, it doesn’t mean that we just have to do it the same way forever.”
“It feels like it’s kind of a reset, to be able to put something out that’s a really good interpretation of the way we interpret our music live,” he continued. “Even though this recording is from a year of tours, this is really how these six guys evolved as a band from 2014 to 2019.”
Live Drugs is out on Nov. 20. Preorder your copy here.