The Strokes Don’t Want You to Forget That This Weekend Is Daylight Savings in SNL Promo

This Saturday, the Strokes will be performing on a special Halloween edition of Saturday Night Live. Ahead of the episode, the band appeared with this week’s host John Mulaney and SNL castmember Ego Nwodim to remind folks that something important is taking place this weekend: Daylight Savings Time.

“Don’t forget to turn back your clock,” Julian Casablancas says with some authority.

Check it out below.

This the Strokes’ fourth performance on SNL. After a year that started off with a bang, the Strokes ended up having their best-laid plans fizzle out due to the pandemic. They did, if you remember, release an album, the now-eerily titled The New Abnormal in April.