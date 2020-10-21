The Damned Reunite With Original Lineup for 2021 Tour

The Damned have been releasing albums (most recently The Rockfield Files EP on Oct. 16) and touring (2018 was their last U.S. jaunt), but without all of the original members.

The classic founding lineup —Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James — have reunited for the first time in more than two decades to celebrate the 45th anniversary of their first single “New Rose.”

Guitarist James, who was also in Lords of the New Church, left the band in 1991 and drummer Scabies left in 1996.

As of now, the limited tour is to take place in the UK and will feature songs from the Damned’s first albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure and is slated to begin in July 2021.

The Damned influenced numerous bands: “New Rose” was covered by Guns N’ Roses — sung by bassist Duff McKagan — on that band’s The Spaghetti Incident?

Check out the UK dates below:

7/09 London, Eventim Apollo

7/16 Birmingham, O2 Academy

7/17 Glasgow, O2 Academy

7/18 Manchester, O2 Academy