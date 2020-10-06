The Antlers Drop ‘Wheels Roll Home,’ First New Music in Six Years

The Antlers dropped “Wheels Roll Home,” their first new music since the 2014 release of their fifth album Familiars.

“Wheels Roll Home” is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone,” lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman explained in a statement. “It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”

Listen to the track below.

“Wheels Roll Home” was written by Silberman and drummer Michael Lerner, and produced by Silberman. It was mixed by Nicholas Principe at People Teeth in Kingston, New York. The single art was designed by Zan Goodman.

Last year the band celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough record, 2009’s Hospice, with a vinyl-only reissue and a sold-out acoustic tour, playing the album in full.

Silberman followed the release of Familiars with 2017’s Impermanence solo album, recorded after beginning to recover from a hearing impairment. “

In addition to his work with the Antlers, Silberman has also been writing music under the moniker Spatial Relations – a new duo he formed with longtime friend and collaborator Nicholas Principe. Spatial Relations provided theme music for Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast and Luminary’s “Fiasco” podcast.

They also scored Malcolm Gladwell’s recent best-selling audiobook Talking To Strangers. Spatial Relations’ debut full-length Talking To Strangers: The Companion Album was released on Sept 25th.