One of the few good things to come from the pandemic is that it has allowed for folks to collaborate in a much easier fashion — at least remotely. With the election one week away, Tenacious D enlisted a bunch of famous pals to help them get out the vote with a cover of The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp.”

The video for the song, featuring an all-star cast of musicians, comedians and politicians, and Jack Black and Kyle Gass are encouraging folks to well…see it yourself below.

Those featured in the clip are Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Susan Sarandon, Sarah Silverman, John Waters, Jamie Lee Curtis, Karen O, Reggie Watts, Ezra Miller, Ilana Glazer, Phoebe Bridgers, John Heilemann, George Takei, Eric Andre, King Princess, Michael Peña and Peaches.

You can preorder a copy of the vinyl at Tenacious D’s webstore, with all the proceeds from the sales donated to Rock the Vote.