Steven ‘Saint Dog’ Thronson, Kottonmouth Kings Founding Member, Dies at 44

Steven “Saint Dog” Thronson, a founding member of stoner hip-hop outfit Kottonmouth Kings, has died at the age of 44. The band confirmed the news of his death in a statement on their verified Facebook.

According to the post, Thronson died on Tuesday.

“We will miss you and your big heart. You were one of a kind and our hearts our broken. But we promise to keep your legacy alive through your music. Everyone please take some time and say a few words or tell a story about our fallen brother below. He touched so many and we will keep his legacy thriving,” the statement read.

According to TMZ, Thronson was at a friend’s home in Victorville, a town about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The friend found the rapper struggling to breathe in a bedroom and he died at 12:10 am PST on Tuesday.

Thronson, along with Dustin “D-Loc” Miller and Johnny Richter founded the group in 1996 in Orange County, California. He appeared on the band’s first three releases and rejoined the group in 2018 on the band’s most recent album, Kingdom Come. The rapper also appeared on the group’s 2012 album Mile High.