Spinal Tap to Reunite for Democrats in Pennsylvania Fundraiser

The Tap is back.

A few weeks after settling a years-long lawsuit with Vivendi and its subsidiary StudioCanal, the This Is Spinal Tap cast will reunite for a fundraiser on Oct. 14. Christopher Guest, Rob Reiner, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean are joining forces to help raise funds for Democrats in Pennsylvania — a state that FiveThirtyEight said is likely to be the tipping point in this year’s presidential election. Of course, being that this is 2020, it will be a virtual reunion and will be hosted by Patton Oswalt.

